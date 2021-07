Lionel Messi ends 28-yr wait| Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America| Neymar| Oneindia News

Lionel Messi is finally a winner at the international level after finishing on the losing side in four previous finals - three times in the Copa America and once in the 2014 World Cup.

Messi led Argentina to its first Copa America title in 28 years with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final at the Maracana.

