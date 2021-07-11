Huge England fan crowd in West End hurl bottles at fan standing on cinema roof

The mood of thousands of England fans in London's Leicester Square, turned ugly briefly when a fan standing on a cinema doorway's roof, was pelted with bottles on Sunday 11 July.

The gathering, half a day before the game is due to start (8pm local time) was largely cheerful until the point when large numbers of fans started hurling cups, beer cans and bottles at the man.

He later climbed down from the roof.

Fans sang the chant "I'm English till I die", in the footage.

England are playing Italy in the final of the Euro 2020 competition at Wembley Stadium in London.