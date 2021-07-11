Indonesians queue for oxygen in Jakarta amid feared shortage during Covid-19 rise

Residents of Jakarta queued on Sunday (11 July) to refill oxygen cylinders, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and fears of a possible oxygen shortage.

Residents of Jakarta queued on Sunday (11 July) to refill oxygen cylinders, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and fears of a possible oxygen shortage.

Several people were seen waiting at an oxygen tank filling station on Jalan Joglo Raya (Joglo Raya road) in Kembangan District, West Jakarts.

Several oxygen cylinders were lined up neatly, waiting to be refilled.

Recently, the demand for oxygen has increased dramatically, as Covid-19 cases have risen significantly in the Indonesian capital.