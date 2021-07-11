Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, July 11, 2021

Jab, next! 50,000 people vaccinated in one day at stadium in Bekasi, Indonesia

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:14s 0 shares 1 views
Jab, next! 50,000 people vaccinated in one day at stadium in Bekasi, Indonesia
Jab, next! 50,000 people vaccinated in one day at stadium in Bekasi, Indonesia

Facing an accelerating infection rate, Indonesia hit the gas on its vaccination programme with a stadium vaccination event drawing up to 50,000 people in one day.

Facing an accelerating infection rate, Indonesia hit the gas on its vaccination programme with a stadium vaccination event drawing up to 50,000 people in one day.

The event was held at the Patriot Stadium in Bekasi, West Java, on 8 July.

As many as 50,000 people were scheduled to come to the 30,000-seater Patriot Stadium to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

It is not yet known if any of those did not attend, but health workers at the stadium were busy all day.

The video shows mass vaccination at the Stadion Patriot Candrabhaga in Bekasi City, West Java.