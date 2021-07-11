Long queues to fill oxygen tanks in Jakarta as Covid-19 spike drives shortages

An oxygen filling station in Jakarta was packed with customers on Sunday (11 July) amid a Covid-19 spike that's driving a scarcity of the life-saving gas.

The business, on Jalan Cipinang Muara in East Jakarta, had long lines of people waiting to buy for oxygen for sick relatives.

Reports say oxygen has become scarce in the Indonesian capital, with many oxygen filling agents out of stock or more expensive than usual.