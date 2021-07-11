A nation gears up the Euro 2020 final

Across England people have been preparing and partying ahead of the Euro 2020 final, as England take on Italy at Wembley in what will be the most important match for England in half a century.Victory would mark the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success, which also took place at Wembley Stadium in London.
“We are here to win” - Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate is determined to win the European Championship for the entire nation after their “spirit,..