Why the 'billionaires beat' is becoming more important

Brian Stelter says the billionaire space race between Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk showcases the need to cover power and influence with scrutiny.

Teddy Schleifer says the “billionaires beat” is not “a luxury beat about the rich and famous doing crazy stuff… These are people with enormous influence in society.

It’s a beat about power, about inequality, about democracy.” Nicholas Schmidle also joins the conversation.