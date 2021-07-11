This clip shows Italian fans getting ready for the Euro 2020 final against England at Bar Italia in Soho, London.
Excited Italians get ready for Euro 2020 final to tune of national anthem and 'Seven Nation Army' in Soho’s Bar Italia
Italians are waving flags and singing the national anthem as well as the "Seven Nation Army", which became a popular chant for the Azzurri during the 2006 World Cup.