Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, July 11, 2021

Excited Italians get ready for Euro 2020 final to tune of national anthem and 'Seven Nation Army' in Soho’s Bar Italia

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:48s 0 shares 1 views
Excited Italians get ready for Euro 2020 final to tune of national anthem and 'Seven Nation Army' in Soho’s Bar Italia
Excited Italians get ready for Euro 2020 final to tune of national anthem and 'Seven Nation Army' in Soho’s Bar Italia

This clip shows Italian fans getting ready for the Euro 2020 final against England at Bar Italia in Soho, London.

This clip shows Italian fans getting ready for the Euro 2020 final against England at Bar Italia in Soho, London.

Italians are waving flags and singing the national anthem as well as the "Seven Nation Army", which became a popular chant for the Azzurri during the 2006 World Cup.