Sunday, July 11, 2021

England fans go wild in Bristol's “Most Patriotic” pub as England score first goal

Three Lions pub, West Street, Bedminster, Bristol, UK.

11th July 2021.

Fans inside Bristol's most “patriotic pub” - the Three Lions - go wild after England score their first goal against Italy in the Euro 2020 tournament final.

