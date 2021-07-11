Skip to main content
'Italia!' chant cheerful fans in London as national team scores against England

In this clip, Italian fans rejoice as Italy scores its first goal during the Euro 2020 final, equalising against England.

The clip was filmed in Soho, London, on July 11.

Italians have gathered at Bar Italia to watch tonight's match.

