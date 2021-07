'Save Our Block' block party held in Poppleton

DISPUTE IN POPPLETON BETWEENTHE CITY AND THE PEOPLE WHOLIVE THERE.

THE CITY USED THEPOWER OF EMMINENT DOMAIN TOTAKE OVER THE LAND -- AND GAVEIT TO DEVELOPER -- LA CITAYDEVELOPMENT -- IN 2006.NEIGHBORS SAY THEY WERE PUSHEDOUT OF THEIR HOMES ..

ANDTHERE'S A CURRENTLY A LAWSUITON WHETHER THE CITY'S ACTIONSARE LAWFUL.

Sonia Eaddy,Poppleton resident andorganizer :15 we are out hereto come against the city toget them to let us stay in theneighborhood that I grew upin, three generations, and myneighbors who have been here20+ years, we want to remainin Poppleton, the communitythat we love :19 NEIGHBORS AREASKING TO MEET WITH THE CIAND DEVELOPER ... AND FORTRANSPARENCY WITH THEREDEVELOPMENT PROJECT.

THEREWAS ALSO A CELEBRATION OFPOPPLETON'S CULTURE AND WESTBALTIMORE'S BLACK HISTORY.