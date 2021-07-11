Sir Richard Branson Successfully Rockets Into Space

Space tourism is a little closer to reality.
Virgin Galactic owner Sir Richard Branson successfully rocketed into space aboard his own rocket ship Sunday; Mark Strassman reports for CBS2.
Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson flies own rocket to space
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson speaks after his historic trip to space aboard the rocket-powered SpaceShipTwo.