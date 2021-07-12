Police separate English and Italian fans as violence mounts in London

Footage shows the different groups of football supporters chanting and shouting.

In this clip, English and Italians are filmed confronting in central London following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

A police row separates the two groups in an attempt to control the violence that is rife in the capital.