Hometown Hero: Delaney Spaulding

Last February, Delaney Spaulding was preparing to compete for the U.S. Olympic softball team, but her Olympic dream nearly died after tearing the ACL and meniscus in her right knee.

But with the pandemic putting the Olympics on pause, the two-time world champion had the time needed to fully heal.

Chris Hayre caught up with this week's "Hometown Hero" before she took off for Tokyo.