Football fans took to the streets across Italy to celebrate the Euro 2020 win late Sunday night.
Colourful fireworks light up sky over Sicily for second championship win
Italy beat England at Wembley Stadium in London with 3-2 penalties to win the second European Championship title.
The clip was filmed in the city of Syracuse, Sicily.
