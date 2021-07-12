Padmé Hamdemir, Jule Böwe

ROLLER SQUAD Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A mysterious serial killer attacks the roller skater community in London.

The police cannot catch him, as he is a very skilled and fast roller skater himself.

A group of friends decide to take the matter in their own hands, and organise a man hunt across the streets of London.

It takes a skater to catch another skater.

Written and Directed by Berty Cadilhac, and Stars Alice Sanders, Amy Newton, Benjamin McMahon, David Wayman, Elizabeth McNally, Julian London, Alexander Nicolaou, Natasha Moore, Jumaane Brown, and Morgan Sebode.

It also feature Skaters skaters Tibor Babic, Germán Moreno, Pierre Esparsa, Aurora Garosi , Enzo Elias, Yineska Sánchez, Mark MacFarlane, Víctor Blasco Ávila, Alice Lean, Alex Juravlea, Adrian Pelayo, and Fernando Camarillo Segura.