A Case of Blue Movie - Annapurna Sriram, Stephen Schnetzer, Tracy Shayne

A Case of Blue Movie - Plot Synopsis: Recently retired Richard Flicker gets a second chance at romance when he attends a life-drawing class in New York City and encounters free-spirited Amelia, who is the spitting image of a long-lost love from decades ago.

From Student Academy Award winning director Dana H.

Glazer and producer Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, Mystic Pizza, Critical Thinking).

DIRECTED BY Dana H.

Glazer STARRING Stephen Schnetzer, Annapurna Sriram, Tracy Shayne, Ken Baltin