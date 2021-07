Timeline Movie (2003) - Paul Walker, Frances O'Connor, Gerard Butler

Timeline Movie (2003) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A group of archaeologists become trapped in the past when they go there to retrieve a friend.

The group must survive in 14th-century France before they can escape back to the twenty-first century.

Director: Richard Donner Writers: Michael Crichton, Jeff Maguire, George Nolfi Stars: Paul Walker, Frances O'Connor, Gerard Butler