Antz Movie Clip - The Mad General Mandible - Z (Woody Allen) fights General Mandible (Gene Hackman) for the colony.

Z the worker ant (Woody Allen) strives to reconcile his own individuality with the communal work-ethic of the ant colony.

He falls in love with ant-Princess Bala (Sharon Stone), Z strives to make social inroads, and then must save the ant colony from the treacherous scheming of the evil General Mandible (Gene Hackman) that threaten to wipe out the entire worker population.

Cast: Gene Hackman, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone, Woody Allen