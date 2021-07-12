A new stock exchange focused on the long-term | Michelle Greene

Investors tend to think in daily and quarterly numbers, leading to a system that can harm the future health of the economy and planet.

Michelle Greene explains how the Long-Term Stock Exchange is reimagining public markets by holding companies to forward-thinking standards of diversity and inclusion, employee investment and environmental responsibility -- and generating better outcomes for everyone involved.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED business curator Corey Hajim, was recorded June 24, 2020.)