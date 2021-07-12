7 Injured, Including 4 Children, In 3-Vehicle Crash On DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Seven people – including four children – were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.
CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.
A hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive is slowing down traffic in the northbound lanes, right after the Belmont exit.
One person was killed and three were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive at Monroe Street early Wednesday morning.