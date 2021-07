Community teams up to renovate Tulsa's Lacy Ballfield

GOOD EVENING AND THANK YOU FORCHOOSING 2 NEWS.I'M VINCENT HILL.AN ENTIRE COMMUNITY IS TEAMINGUP TO RENOVATE LACY PARK'SBASEBALL FIELD IN NORTH TULSA.2 NEWS REPORTER JEANETTEQUEZADA SHOWS US WHY SOME SAYIT'S MORE THAN JUST A FIELD.JEANETTE, WHAT CAN YOU TELLUS?ORGANIZERS BEHIND THE PROJECTTELL ME THEY'RE TRYING TORESTORE THIS BALLPARK BECAUSEIT'S A HISTORICAL LANDMARK TOTULSA'S BASEBALL HISTORY.4:05:47:44-4:05:51:35ROBERT PEARSON/TULSA RUMBLERSPITCHER"That was the sport backthen...that was America's pasttime."ROBERT PEARSON REMEMBERS GROWINGUP IN THE 1950s PLAYING AT LACYPARK BALLFIELD IN NORTH TULSA.AT THE TIME THE BALLPARK WASKNOWN AS LINCOLN PARK AND IT WASHOME TO TULSA'S ALL BLACKSEMI-PRO TEAM, THE TULSA T-TOWNCLOWNS.4:04:50:54-4:05:05:54ROBERT PEARSON/TULSA RUMBLERSPITCHER"Weber Reed, who was one of thestar players for the T-TownClowns, was our coach and hetold the team that he had twokids that could play with anymen."PEARSON WAS ONE OF THOSE TWOKIDS WHO WAS RECRUITED TO PLAYWITH THE TULSA T-TOWN CLOWNS.HE WAS JUST ELEVEN WHEN HEJOINED THE TEAM.4:05:32:33-4:0539:45ROBERT PEARSON/TULSA RUMBLERSPITCHER"Oh!

It meant everything to mebecause I ate, slept, and drankbaseball."THAT SANDLOT REMAINED UNUSED FORYEARS FOLLOWING THE ERA OF THETULSA-TOWN CLOWNS.IN 2019, THE TULSA RUMBLERS, ASANDLOT BASEBALL CLUB STARTEDPLAYING PICKUP GAMES THERESUNDAY AFTERNOONSBUT IT WAS INDESPERATE NEED OF REPAIRS.WHEN PUBLIC FUNDING TO FIX THEBALLPARK WASN'T AVAILABLE AGRASSROOTS COMMUNITY PROJECTTOOK SHAPE.SINCE THEN -- PEOPLE PASSIONATEFOR THE SPORT.4:20:23:21-4:20:30:53BRET SPEARS/ PITCHER FOR TULSA"The first time you hit the ballwith a bat and you square it up...just so... like theelectricity that runs throughyou it's irreplicable."AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVEWORKED TOGETHER TO FIND THEMONEY AND RESOURCES TO MAKEREPAIRS HAPPEN.AND MAKE THESANDLOT THE NORTH TULSAATTRACTION IT ONCE WAS.ORGANIZERS BEHIND THE PROJECTSAY THE COMMUNITY HAS BEENEXTREMELY GENEROUS WITH THEIRTIME, SKILLS, AND MONEY.3:57:25:35-3:57:33:46JAKE CORNWELL/BASEBALL HISTORIAN"LOWES Owasso gave us over 8,000dollars worth of supplies so itgoes without saying they havebeen a powerhouse to work with."Sunday PEARSON RETURNED TO THEFIELD ONCE AGAIN TO THROW THEFIRST PITCH FOR THE TULSARUMBLERS VS.

TULSA BREEZE GAME.HE SAYS HE HOPES THEREVITALIZATION PROJECT BRINGSBACK THE SANDLOT HE REMEMBERSPLAYING IN AS A KID.ROBERT PEARSON/TULSA RUMBLERSPITCHER4:09:00:06-4:09:02:49"I wish it was like that again."ORGANIZERS SAY THERE'S STILLMUCH WORK TO GET DONE AND THEYCOULD USE VOLUNTEERS.THEY ALSO NEED HELP GETTINGTHE WATER AND THE PLUMBING