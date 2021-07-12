Suns fans still rowdy after loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

POLL ONLINE AT ABC15.COM ASWELL.CRAIG, YOU'RE INSIDE THE FORUM.I'M OUT HERE IN THE DEERDISTRICT.THERE WERE 25,000 BUCKS FANS ANDSEVERAL SUNS FANS AS WELLTHROUGHOUT THE EVENING.THERE WAS ANOTHER PARTY GOING ONIN DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, AND WE WANTTO GET THERE NOW WITH ABC15'SNICOLE VALDEZ.A HUGE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE SHOWEDUP TO CHEER ON OUR SUNS AT HOMELOOKS LIKE THEY'RE ALL STILLHANGING OUT.