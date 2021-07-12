The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 Production Process

Hyundai Motor North America introduced the all-new IONIQ 5, an electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV) with a targeted driving range of 300 miles, design inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance.

IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025.

IONIQ 5 goes on sale this fall with a pre-reservation program for early purchasers that offers special benefits.