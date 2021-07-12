The new Mercedes-Benz Intouro Driving Video

The pleasantly designed test vehicle welcomes passengers with a wood-look floor and curtains.

Passengers are seated on comfortable inter-city seating with high seat backrests.

At the same time it is very robust with a back shell as well as a durable fabric.

With high-quality climate control and double glazing as well as Coach MediaRouter for internet access - a pleasant climate and good entertainment are provided.

The cockpit of the new Intouro is driver-oriented and ergonomically perfect, even in its version as a functional intercity bus.

In terms of appearance and equipment, everything from the multifunction steering wheel to the electronic parking brake take it up to touring coach standard.