Curious pooch comes face to face with robot counterpart in Belgium

The pup is seen barking at Spot the Robot Dog, a device made by Boston Dynamics.

A curious pooch came face to face with a robot dog in Ostende, Belgium.

A curious pooch came face to face with a robot dog in Ostende, Belgium.

The pup is seen barking at Spot the Robot Dog, a device made by Boston Dynamics.

Mathias Monstrey, the filmer, said: "We were taking some footage of our robot when we encountered this curious dog and his owner.

We know the dog had more questions than answers but trust me, Spot was just trying to make a new friend.

"Spot is an agile mobile robot that boasts unrivalled mobility that, in turn, helps one in automating the usual inspection tasks, as well as, in securing accurate data in a safe way on a regular basis.

Spot was developed by Boston Dynamics." This footage was filmed on January 22.