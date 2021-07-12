England fan escorted from Wembley stand after entering Euros final without ticket

An England fan was escorted out of Wembley by stewards after entering the stadium to watch the Euro 2020 final without a ticket.

Footage from July 11 shows a group of stewards escorting a man from a stand towards the outside of the stadium.

"A lot of England supporters were able to pass through the barriers to watch the game," Newsflare's filmer said.

"I saw at least five supporters," he added.

He described the barriers as "a bit of a joke." Earlier violent and dangerous scenes were witnessed outside the stadium as fans tried to force their way into the stadium.

Crowds of people attempted to force barriers over until they collapsed trapping an unknown number of people under a dangerous pile of bodies.

Reports describe the situation as "febrile", following a day of booze-soaked partying by thousands of fans outside the stadium.