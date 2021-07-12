A man in Utah sent a nest of daddy long-legs spiders scurrying with a push of his finger in this skin-crawling clip, filmed near the city of Kanab on July 10.
Man touches disgusting nest of daddy long-legs spiders in Utah
The filmer, Nicholas Warner, commented: "I encountered this large nest of daddy long legged spiders inside a slot canyon in southern Utah.
"At first I thought it was moss growing on the walls, but after looking closer, I saw it was dozens of spiders, all huddling together.
I thought it would be funny to "pet" them which sent spiders running in every direction."