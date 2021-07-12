Rajinikanth dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram| No plans of entering politics in future| Oneindia News

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Monday dissolved his political outfit, Rajini Makkal Mandram, and reduced it to its earlier status of a fan club, shutting the door even firmly on his political ambitions.
