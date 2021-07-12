The Rock vs The Hawk: Dwayne Johnson blocked from gym by angry hawk

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was stopped from going to the gym by an angry hawk that was eating a snake right outside his house.

[MUSIC PLAYING] - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was stopped from going to the gym by an angry hawk.

The "Moana" actor was unable to leave his house as the huge bird settled itself on a pillar to tuck into a snake right outside his kitchen window.

And he explained the creature was not impressed when he had initially tried to get past it.

And leave the house.

[INAUDIBLE] he uploaded a video of the hawk and added a caption in which he wrote, it's either this hawk's copperhead snake or his weekend workout.

He explained he tried to open the door with some firm DJ energy, and instead of flying away the bird got annoyed and hasn't stopped kaw-kawing him since.

Dwayne then quipped he and the hawk share some similar qualities.

As he added, clearly they both have a few things in common.

But the bird has got to eat and he has got to train.

He then told his followers to wish him luck as it could get ugly.

The star went on to admit seeing a hawk in their hunting kill eat mode up close and personal is amazing.

Dwayne vowed to make another attempt to get out of the house, but hasn't provided an update on the situation, so it's unclear if he managed to get his workout in or not.