Bhuj: The Pride of India trailer out

The Ajay Devgn starrer war action film "Bhuj: The Pride of India" trailer has finally been released.
#AjayDevgn #norafatehi #SanjayDutt #Bhuj-ThePrideofIndia #SonakshiSinha #Bhuj-ThePrideofIndiatrailer #Bhujtrailer
The Ajay Devgn starrer war action film "Bhuj: The Pride of India" trailer has finally been released.
#AjayDevgn #norafatehi #SanjayDutt #Bhuj-ThePrideofIndia #SonakshiSinha #Bhuj-ThePrideofIndiatrailer #Bhujtrailer
`Bhuj: The Pride of India` shares the story of a battle whose every step leads to victory! Witness the entire journey on August 15,..
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) The trailer for Bhuj: The Pride of India dropped early today, giving us a better look into the characters and..
The Ajay Devgn-starrer war action film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" will release digitally on August 13, ahead of Independence Day. A..