Driver narrowly survives being crushed to death after bus flips over in Singapore

This is the shocking moment a driver narrowly survived after a bus flipped over – coming within inches of crushing him to death.

CCTV footage shows the vehicle crashing and toppling on its side before the driver was flung out of the window in Bukit Batok Interchange on July 11.

The bus nearly fell on top of the driver who went into a fetal position to protect his neck and head.

Fortunately, the vehicle moved further away and tumbled a few inches away.

Officials said the driver then scrambled to safety and emerged with minor injuries.

An officer from the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said 17 people including the driver were taken to hospitals for treatment while three of them only had minor injuries and asked to be discharged immediately.

A spokesman said: ‘At about 5.05pm, SCDF received a call for assistance at the aforementioned location.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, a passenger bus was found lying on its side.

‘Eight persons were inside the bus while another nine were found outside the bus.

The rear windscreen of the bus which had shattered served as an entry point for SCDF rescuers.

The rescuers created an additional point of entry at the front of the bus by using an electrical saw to cut through the front windscreen.

‘Once inside, rescue equipment were used to cut several poles off so as to create space for the casualties to be rescued safely.

Two persons were carried off the bus on stretchers by SCDF rescuers.

The remaining six persons were guided on foot out to safety.

‘SCDF’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel assessed a total of 17 persons for injuries.

Eight were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, four to National University Hospital, and two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The remaining three had minor injuries and refused conveyance to the hospital.’