The Boyfriend And Girlfriend With Butterfly Skin | BORN DIFFERENT

A YOUNG couple from the US have found love after sharing their experiences with an incredibly rare genetic skin condition.

Ariana, 21, and Victor, 25, both have Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), which causes the skin to tear and break easily.

Ariana and Victor met on Facebook two years ago, but the COVID pandemic kept them separated in different states.

After reuniting for Ariana’s college graduation, Victor told Truly: “The first thing I noticed about Ariana was her confidence.

She’s comfortable in her body and she’s not afraid of what others may think.” Ariana raises awareness of her condition across social media, but she’s often received judgement for her relationship with Victor.

She said: “When I started to share my relationship on social media, there was a lot of negativity.

People judge our looks, they say: ‘What are we doing to each other?’ And we shouldn’t be together.

I still choose to post whatever I want and to share our relationship." Ariana admits there are lots of benefits of sharing the same condition as Victor.

She added: “It allows us to understand each other more and talk more in depth about our illness without feeling judged or criticised.

We can feel more comfortable with each other." Despite the challenges they face, the young couple hope to eventually move closer to each other in the future.

Victor told Truly: “We hope to experience more things together and make more memories.

Seeing her graduate college is very amazing.

She has a very bright future ahead of her." Ariana’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fragileskinariana/ Ariana’s TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fragileskinariana?lang=en Victor’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victor.hq/ Victor’s TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vuzerk?lang=en