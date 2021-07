Battle of Trafalgar: Riot police scuffle with England fans in Trafalgar Square, London - Extended

Extended 4K footage of football fans breaking through police lines in attempts to reach Trafalgar Square yesterday evening (July 12).

An official ‘fan zone’ had been set up in Trafalgar Square and a large screen was showing the England vs Italy final.

Following clashes with police, fans did eventually break through and were able to watch the match from the veranda of the National Gallery.