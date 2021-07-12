Top 10 Canceled Games That Had Tons Of Potential

These video games would have been epic!
For this list, we’re going over the most promising titles and IPs that gamers sadly never got to play.
Our countdown includes “Mega Man Legends 3”, "Silent Hills", “Star Wars 1313, and more!
