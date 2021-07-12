US Couple ditch 'normal' life to raise their kids on the road in converted SCHOOL BUS

A couple left their 'normal' life in the rear view mirror to raise their three children on the road in a converted school bus - ditching 60 hour working weeks and massive bills.Jessica Rucha, 26 and Adam Cerre, 28, bought their decommissioned bus for $2,400 (£1,700) in 2018 to escape hellish landlords and lousy rentals for good.The couple gutted the bus with a $14,000 (£10,000) refurb using YouTube videos, and then hit the road permanently with kids Laken, six, and Holton, five.Jessica, from Smiths Creek, Michigan said: "This was not part of our plan nor was it an easy decision, we honestly did this because we were hanging on by a thread.

"I'd be lying if I said no one calls us crazy or throws in a 'I could never live like that, have no big closet, be that close to my spouse etc'.

"We own our home and we have a new backyard weekly, sometimes daily.

Compilation video*