Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, July 12, 2021

US Couple ditch 'normal' life to raise their kids on the road in converted SCHOOL BUS

Credit: SWNS STUDIO
Duration: 03:18s 0 shares 1 views
US Couple ditch 'normal' life to raise their kids on the road in converted SCHOOL BUS
US Couple ditch 'normal' life to raise their kids on the road in converted SCHOOL BUS

A couple left their 'normal' life in the rear view mirror to raise their three children on the road in a converted school bus - ditching 60 hour working weeks and massive bills.Jessica Rucha, 26 and Adam Cerre, 28, bought their decommissioned bus for $2,400 (£1,700) in 2018 to escape hellish landlords and lousy rentals for good.The couple gutted the bus with a $14,000 (£10,000) refurb using YouTube videos, and then hit the road permanently with kids Laken, six, and Holton, five.Jessica, from Smiths Creek, Michigan said: "This was not part of our plan nor was it an easy decision, we honestly did this because we were hanging on by a thread.

"I'd be lying if I said no one calls us crazy or throws in a 'I could never live like that, have no big closet, be that close to my spouse etc'.

"We own our home and we have a new backyard weekly, sometimes daily.

Compilation video*

JESSICA RUCHA: (SINGING) [INAUDIBLE] - (SINGING) [INAUDIBLE] - [INAUDIBLE] Get it.

[INAUDIBLE] Oooh, [INAUDIBLE] JESSICA RUCHA: You guys want to move in?

This is a fort!

ADAM CERRE: OK buddy?

- Oh, Dad, [INAUDIBLE] - That.

[INAUDIBLE] [HAIL FALLING] JESSICA RUCHA: Oh my God.

- [INAUDIBLE] ADAM CERRE: Other way, guy.

- See, see them running?

JESSICA RUCHA: They're all barbed wire fences.

ADAM CERRE: No, man.

No.

JESSICA RUCHA: Right.

I'm so zoomed, I can't keep up with him.

- He's fast!

JESSICA RUCHA: Yeah, he is.

- Here.

I got it.

ADAM CERRE: Sit down by that.

- Whoa!

ADAM CERRE: [INAUDIBLE] - [INAUDIBLE] - [INAUDIBLE] - They made a little rock tower.

JESSICA RUCHA: Yeah.

- [INAUDIBLE] [LAUGHTER] - Stop [INAUDIBLE] [SCREAMING] ADAM CERRE: You hear that sand?

Listen.

Doesn't that sound weird?