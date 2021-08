7/11 slurpee day

UP, 7-ELEVEN HELPEDPEOPLE COOL DOWN ONSUNDAY.WHY SUNDAY?WELL, THAT WAS JULY7...GET IT?7-11 --- AND BEATINGTHE JULY HEAT ISEASIER WITH A FREESLURPEE.SINCE 2002, THE C-STORE CHAIN HASCELEBRATED 7-11 BYGIVING AWAYSLURPEES.BUT JUST LIKE LASTYEAR...BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC, REWARDSMEMBERS ARERECEIVING A "FREESLURPEE COUPONTHE COUPON ISAVAILABLE ON THE 7-11APP THROUGH THE ENDOF THE MONTH.LET'S GET A CHECKNOW ON YOURWEATHER WIMETEOROLOGIST JOSHJOHNS.WEATHER TEXT GOESHERE.WE'LL ALSO HAVE TOWATCH FOR FLASHFLOODING WITH ANYSLOW-MOVING STORMS.THAT RAIN WILL MAINLBE IN THE BRAZOSVALLEY BY MONDMORNING.

MUCH OF THERAIN WILL DIMINISHDURING MONDAYAFTERNOON.THE WEEK AHEAD WILLBE QUITE HOT ANDGENERALLY WITHOUTRAIN.

HIGHS WILL FINDTHEIR WAY BACK TOTHE MID-90S.

WITH THEHUMIDITY, THAT WILLMEAN AFTERNOONSWILL FEEL HOTTERTHAN 100 AT TIME