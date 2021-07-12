Nearly two-thirds of Americans still plan on wearing masks post-pandemic, new research reveals

Seven in 10 Americans are "anxious" over the thought of returning to their pre-pandemic lives.That's according to a new study of 2,000 U.S. respondents, which examined what impact the COVID-19 pandemic might have on the long-term mental health of respondents.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hims & Hers, the study revealed that more than half of respondents (54%) would like to speak to a mental health professional before returning to their pre-pandemic life.