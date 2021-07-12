See Donald Trump lie 12 times during Fox interview

CNN anchors fact check Former President Trump’s 12 lies during a single Fox News interview.
The fallacies were pointed out by CNN’s Marshall Cohen reporting.
CNN anchors fact check Former President Trump’s 12 lies during a single Fox News interview.
The fallacies were pointed out by CNN’s Marshall Cohen reporting.
Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli..
Former President Donald Trump said in a new interview that not only is he prepared to sit for a deposition in his lawsuit against..
"Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate Senate in Ohio, now says he regrets critical tweets about Donald Trump..