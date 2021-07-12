Dow Movers: DOW, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%.
Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 20.5% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 0.8%.
Dow is showing a gain of 12.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.6%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.2% on the day.
