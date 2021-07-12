Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, July 12, 2021

Dow Movers: DOW, WBA

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 1 views
Dow Movers: DOW, WBA
Dow Movers: DOW, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%.

Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 20.5% gain.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%.

Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 20.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 0.8%.

Dow is showing a gain of 12.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.6%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.2% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: WBA, MSFT

Dow Movers: WBA, MSFT

Market News Video

In early trading on Friday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..

More coverage

Dow Movers: WBA, NKE

Dow Movers: WBA, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..

Market News Video