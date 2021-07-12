Daily Dividend Report: COKE,VMC,CIVB,CBT,HCI

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-seven cents per share on its common stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on August 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 23, 2021.

The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2021.

Vulcan Materials, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates-primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel-and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete.

Civista Bancshares announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per common share to shareholders of record July 20, 2021, payable August 2, 2021.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $2.1 million.

Based on the Civista's closing stock price of common shares of $21.92 on July 7, 2021, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 2.55%.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2021.

The board of directors of HCI Group, a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, software development, and real estate, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend will be paid September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 20, 2021.