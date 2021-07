Samantha Makes Ginger-Raspberry Icebox Cake

Join chef Samantha Seneviratne as she makes Ginger-Raspberry Icebox Cake with Caramel Cream from the home kitchen.

Perfect for warmer summer months when turning the oven on is the last thing on your mind, Sam's recipe sees ginger cookies soften into layers of tender cake surrounded by loads of raspberries and lofty caramel cream.

Recipe here: https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/ginger-raspberry-icebox-cake-with-caramel-cream