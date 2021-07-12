Twelfth of July parades take place across Northern Ireland

Thousands of Orange Order members have taken to the streets across Northern Ireland to mark the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.This year’s Twelfth of July parades were smaller than usual and locally based due to public health concerns.Organisers stuck to plans to have parades of no more than 500 people, even though the limit on public gatherings imposed due to Covid-19 has now been removed.