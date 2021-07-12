American Optimism Is the Highest in More Than a Decade, New Gallop Poll Finds

The Gallop poll found that 59.2 percent of Americans feel as if they are thriving.

It is the highest measured percentage of optimism in America for more than 13 years.

The poll also found that 73 percent of those surveyed said that they had experienced enjoyment for much of the day before.

That percentage is the highest it has been since the pandemic began in the U.S. back in March 2020.

The polling is consistent with Axios/Ipsos poll findings since May, .

As well as with the findings of an NPR/PBS News Hour/ Marist College poll released last week that 47 percent of Americans feel the U.S. is headed in the right direction.

At this point in former President Trump's term, only 31 percent of Americans felt that way.

87 percent of Democrats are more optimistic now than Republicans were four years ago when they controlled both houses of Congress, as well as the White House.

Only 66 percent of Republicans felt that the country was headed in the right direction at that time