((SL Advertiser)) Sally Hayes Permanent Makeup can be reached at 480-951-0539 or visit Permanentmakeup.com

Fall out towards the edgego missing altogether.

Welbeautiful lady can sally Hyou see that a lot, don'tdo?

And there's also peoplthat have no eyebrows, sogo by their bone structureUh Sambora's got browse, ssince we've done them nowout.

So she's here to sheto you, Sandra.

Right?

Youand just putting this, I dmuch time of getting readyago back in the nineties wto because if the brows aryou wanna go?

You know somwant to measure at the topthe i the eyebrow lines upfurther, which isn't a grehim that way.

I tell peopltheir eyebrow that way.

Okright now people are makinwants to look angry all thpencil.

Well here's the bedoes with permanent makeupif something isn't right,a brow or a little off cengot great browse in the fras you come down on the enstructured brow without bejust adding the color in.think, oh permanent browseif I don't like them?

Theygonna be there forever andthat's really not the casesomebody puts black or grethat doesn't have black orwill fade up.

So if you yoif you don't retouch them,that color is being used.laying completely flat cabput your makeup on, you doabout it that way.

But youis fine for some things bueyebrow is going to be extthe other eyebrow.

Yeah.

Smakeup?

Honestly that it cIt just I mean nobody likeYou just get up and go a lmean I have recommended hestill doing it after all tWell let's take a look.

I'do this.

We're gonna haveand then we have to look aYou want to know more.

Her