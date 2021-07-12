Johnson stresses ‘pandemic is not over’ as he confirms July 19 lockdown easing

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: “It is absolutely vital that we proceed now with caution and I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough: this pandemic is not over.The use of domestic vaccine passports and face masks will be encouraged as ministers set out a cautious approach to England’s “freedom day” on July 19 in response to soaring coronavirus cases.Experts fear there could be 200 deaths a day as cases surge, despite the protection offered by the vaccination campaign.
One rule for them': Labour MP launches astonishing attack on 'spineless, sycophantic Tory ministers'
Yahoo News
This is the moment a Labour shadow minister launches an astonishing attack on Boris Johnson over coronavirus lockdown rules.Tan..