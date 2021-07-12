How to Stop Robocalls

Whether it’s asking for your Social Security Number or claiming you owe money to the Internal Revenue Service.

Millions of illegal robocalls are being made every month to scam Americans out of personal information or money.

Here’s what the Federal Communications Commission is trying to do about it.

On June 30, the F.C.C.

Began using a technology called Stir/Shaken, which verifies calls as they move from networks to recipients.

Industry experts recommend being vigilant about scam trends .

And using call-blocking apps in addition to relying on the F.C.C.’s efforts.

Registering your phone on the National Do Not Call Registry can also help decrease the number of spoofed robocalls you receive