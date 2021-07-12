Names of Moth and Ant Species Changed Following Review of ‘Offensive’ Insect Names

Following a review of "inappropriate or offensive terms," scientists will change the names of two insect species.

The “gypsy moth” and “gypsy ant” have been removed from the Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List.

The Entomological Society of America (ESA), who oversees the list, said the change is part of an effort to re-evaluate “problematic” terminology.

It’s an ethnic slur to begin with that’s been rejected by the Romani people a long time ago, Michelle Smith, ESA president, via Independent.

Second, nobody wants to be associated with a harmful invasive pest, Michelle Smith, ESA president, via Independent.

'The Independent' reports that this is the first time the ESA has changed a name because it is considered offensive.

Previously, the organization has only changed names that were not scientifically accurate.

The ESA has asked the public to help come up with new names that do not “perpetuate negative ethnic or racial stereotypes.”.

The purpose of common names is to make communication easier between scientists and the public audiences they serve, Michelle Smith, ESA president, via Independent.

By and large, ESA’s list of recognized insect common names succeeds in this regard, but names that are unwelcoming to marginalized communities run directly counter to that goal, Michelle Smith, ESA president, via Independent