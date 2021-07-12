'Super Mario 64' Sold at Auction for a Record-Breaking $1.5 Million

CNN Style reports that the record breaking sale was made by Dallas-based auction house Heritage.

Heritage said the previous record had been set just two days earlier, when another Nintendo game, 'The Legend of Zelda,' sold for $870,000.

'Super Mario 64' was originally released in 1996.

After the record-breaking sale of the first game in the Zelda series on Friday, the possibility of surpassing $1 million on a single video game seemed like a goal that would need to wait for another auction, Valarie McLeckie, Heritage Auctions video games specialist, via CNN Style.

We were shocked to see that it turned out to be in the same one!

We are proud to have been a part of this historic event, Valarie McLeckie, Heritage Auctions video games specialist, via CNN Style.

The game that was sold was still sealed.

Video game grading company WataGames gave the pristine copy the highest A++ grade.