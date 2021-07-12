What does 'looted' mean on TikTok?

TikTokers are just straight-up inventing words now — like "looted." Thanks to one creator's popular videos, you can now welcome the word "loot" into your lexicon.The term "loot" is quickly rising in popularity.

Currently, the #loot hashtag has over 439.6 million views.While "loot" usually refers to goods or stolen goods from an enemy of war, on social media it means something completely different.Loot refers to someone's "drip" as in their fashionable style.The user @aidenwey explains that looking "looted" means looking "drippy" much like the slang word's inventor @chasinn.loot.Much of @chasinn.loot's videos are similar.

He lip-syncs to a rap song in front of a rotating camera rocking his signature street style.Yet, the comments speak for themselves.

"So much loot you giving my headaches," a user commented."You stay looted," someone responded.

"He's so looted" a person wrote